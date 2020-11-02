Popular Kendal Calling festival raises thousands for charity – without going ahead

A POPULAR music festival has raised £12,000 for charity – despite not going ahead this year.

Kendal Calling will divide the money between North West Air Ambulance Charity, Alder Hey Children’s Charity, Guide Dogs for the Blind, St John Ambulance and Hospice at Home.

The £12,000 was raised in donations, merchandise sales and ticket donations, as organisers had hoped to do their bit to support charities badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes follows the huge success of Kendal Calling Radio – from July 3 to August 2 – which aimed to bring the festival experience to people’s homes. It featured interviews, live sessions, DJ sets from the likes of Nile Rodgers, Primal Scream and 808 State, plus classic sets from 15 years of the festival, including Madness, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Franz Ferdinand and more.

Advertisement

It was accompanied by a limited edition range of merchandise including t-shirts and posters which sold out in a matter of days.

Founder Andy Smith said: “The donations we receive for our festival charities every summer make a huge difference to the important work they do.

“When we realised that this year’s festival wasn’t going to take place, we knew how important it was to find an alternative way to raise money for these charities, and the Kendal Calling Radio weekend became a celebration of the selfless volunteers in the north who work tirelessly and with few resources.

“The money raised for our charities by the incredible Kendal Calling family is testament to how amazing our attendees are, and how much their hard work truly is recognised.”

Originally Published 30th October 2020 by News & Star with the Cumberland News. SOURCE