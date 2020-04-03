In the second in a series of ‘Lockdown’ podcasts, I’m joined by Grip founder, Tim Groot.

Grip is an intelligent Event Matchmaking solution designed to connect relevant people in the physical event world. Up until 4 weeks ago, Grip hadn’t hosted a virtual event but were forced into delivering a solution in less than 24 hours.

The pivot from physical to virtual is upon us and Grip has already facilitated several thousand virtual meetings over the last couple of weeks. Whereby is now fully embedded into the Grip platform and has now rolled-out the additional features to clients including Clarion, Informa and ITB Berlin.

Tim explains virtual meetings has improved the quality of the data and increased interaction and adoption rates. Tim also highlights that this current situation will change events forever and may even accelerate a change in how exhibitions are delivered.