Podcast: Top tips for virtual events

This week’s episode takes me (virtually) across the pond to the U.S.



My guest this week is Brian Fanzo, founder of iSocialFanz, a company which has helped launch digital and influencer strategies with the world’s most iconic brands like Dell, EMC, Adobe, IBM, UFC, Applebee’s, and SAP.



Fanzo, a seasoned podcast host and presenter, is now hosting virtual events – another online product born out of the social distances measures currently in place around the globe.



In this feature-length special episode, Fanzo shares hints, tips and best practice at virtual events including:



Being the ‘Best’ Virtual Event Speaker

Content-Bridging

Attendee Engagement

Create great audio and video without spending thousands $$$$$

Choosing the best platform



Brian highlighted that the demand is there right now having received 17 enquiries this week already.



Whether you’re an organiser, professional speaker or just starting out, you’ll take something away from this edition.



Post Covid-19, I feel virtual elements will play a bigger role in physical events than previously, whether due to travel restrictions or an event simply wanting to reach a wider audience.



