Podcast: The State of the Experience Industry

This week’s episode welcomes Rachel Butler, head of marketing and brand communications at Marble LDN; an award-winning live experience agency with a heritage steeped in festivals, music and the arts.



Rachel and I discuss the company’s recent report – The State of the Experience Industry.



In an industry that’s constantly evolving and, in a few short decades, has totally transformed, the report covers what an experience is, how it plays a role in a marketing strategy and how corporates and business value live experience.



But, what will experiences look like in the future? Buyer’s predict that sustainability and technology will shape things to come – with AR and VR both playing key roles.



To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.



If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.

Advertisement