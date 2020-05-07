Podcast: The power of podcasting

My guest this week is Jason Allan Scott, an award-winning Entrepreneur, Podcaster, Bestselling Author and CEO of A Podcast Co.



In this episode, we discussed how podcasting can be a powerful alternative to launching a virtual event. If you’re an organiser with a focus on delivering great content, then podcasting should be considered as it drains far fewer resources than virtual event platforms.



This edition of our podcast is packed full of hints, tips and tricks to get the most out of podcasting, including ways to develop monetisation streams.

