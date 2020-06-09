Podcast: The Launch of SaaStock Remote

This week’s very special guest is Saastock founder Alex Theuma. Following a career in IT, Telecoms and Cloud, Alex moved on to creating a powerful network across the Saas founder and investor community.



During the recording, Alex talks about the pivot to virtual and the launch of SaaStock Remote which open its virtual doors tomorrow (10th June 2020) and, shares his opinion about the future of events and how he’s leveraging technology to serve his global community.



This episode will no doubt be of interest to event organisers around the globe.



