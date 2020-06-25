Podcast: The Importance of Human Connection with Matt Culverhouse, TEN6 Creative

This week’s guest is CEO of TEN6 Creative, Matt Culverhouse. In a more relaxed format than normal, Matt and I chew the fat about the importance of human connection at events.



The two elements that Matt identifies as a “worry” are the exhibition environment and networking as they are difficult to replicate online.



Matt’s background working for some of Europe’s largest venues coupled with his creative arts education gives him a unique understanding of live event management – from both the agency and hospitality perspectives.



Matt oversees live events of all sizes and levels of complexity, including managing production, creative and logistics for shows as large as 85,000 attendees. An expert in project management and negotiating contracts, Matt has worked all over the world, always delivering a commitment to personal service to surpass the expectations of clients and attendees.



