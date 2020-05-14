Podcast: The Explosion of Esports

Based in London and founded in 2016, Esports Insider is a business news site, agency, media and events company. Joining me this week is Sam Cooke, managing director and co-founder.



In this episode, Sam and I discussed the explosion of e-sports. E-sports attracts huge audiences which presents major brands with high-impact sponsorship opportunities but, they are currently missing out.



It’s a challenge for the e-sports community to convince brands of the return on marketing investment. Sam hinted that one of the objections to overcome is the misconception that the audience is a certain narrow demographic, when in fact, it’s much wider than you may think.



To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.