Podcast: Special Edition with industry guru, Katie Morhen

Starting her event career in 2007 with Reed Exhibitions, my guest this week, Katie Morhen, has helped some of the largest exhibition organisations drive attendance and increase sales.



Founder of 52eight3, a specialist marketing agency, the company recently announced the launch of a new free-to-attend training event aimed to support marketers and connect the wider exhibition community.



The need for effective liaison between sales and marketing teams is more important than ever. In time gone by, sales teams would be prioritised to receive training ahead of marketing personnel; organisations may need to consider levelling the support across the whole team if they want the best chance of “getting their audiences back”



