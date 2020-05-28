Podcast: Social Media Tips and Tricks from digital producer at George P. Johnson

Joining me this week is Caitlin Kobrak, digital producer at George P. Johnson.



Managing social media campaigns for mega-events such as Cisco Live, we discuss her favourite social media tools and tactics.



Platforms that were once thought to be relevant only to teenage audiences, Caitlin explains how this landscape has changed over the last two years, and, how businesses can use consumer-focused platforms like TikTok to feed a B2B event campaign on other business-oriented platforms.



Lots to learn from this edition including, how to measure social post success, how to best focus your efforts and how social media for events could look in the future.

