Podcast: Putting the ‘you’ in inclusivity

Ashanti Bentil-Dhue, who heads up virtual production company EventMind, founded Diversity Ally with Gabrielle Austen-Browne to help foster diversity and inclusion in companies, from recruitment to the boardroom.

In this episode Ashanti talks about how the events model should stop simply talking about diversity and start implementing changes, highlighting issues that can creep in as early as the interview process to prevent a business from being diverse.

Ashanti also discusses the challenges facing the industry and the myths that need demystifying…

Diversity Ally provides a platform of discussion, a safe place for individuals to discuss diversity without prejudice and a framework that organisations can follow in order to create change.

