Podcast: Pioneering Digital and Online Events

Joining the podcast this week is William Thomson, author, event consultant and head honcho at Gallus Events.



The digital and online event world is new territory to many event professionals, but William started his digital event journey more than a decade ago.



In this episode, he offers insight into monetising events, how to make sure the content for attendees is on point and how to produce long-term evergreen content that can generate recurring revenue, post-event.



Further delving into the digital event world, we also touch on a new online course; a learning framework for members of the industry looking to organise online events.



