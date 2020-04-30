Podcast: Key steps to rebooking digital events

With almost zero exhibitions taking place at the moment due to Covid-19, Acier Events, an onsite exhibition sales company, is another business that saw its usual activity evaporate overnight.

But, it’s just the beginning for founder Chloe Richardson, with virtual now being the new norm for the foreseeable future.

In this episode, Chloe talks me through the steps that organisations should take to make a success of the digital model and highlighted that events should remain at the heart of the customer to make it a success.

Advertisement

She also accepted that the rebook process might take a while longer due to more effort being needed during the pre and post-event periods.

I found this episode really interesting and the ideas shared can be applied to many business types.

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.