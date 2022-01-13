Podcast: Ink Factory’s perfect picture

Since 2011 Chicago-based Ink Factory has been delivering visual note-taking, physically and virtually.

Creating pictures that summarise key takeaways for conferences, meetings, brainstorming sessions, show content and much more, Ink Factory clients include Adobe, Amazon, CAT, Deloitte, Ford, Unilever, Whole Foods Market and the YMCA,

In this episode, Ryan Robinson, the company’s co-founder and CMO, discusses the business before digging into the immediate gratification audiences get from visuals and its benefits in retaining information and recalling it.

Ryan Robinson goes on to talks bookmarks in the brain, using keywords, colours, the focus on training, listening and adapting, videos, illustrations and preventing distraction.

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.