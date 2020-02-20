Podcast: Gearing up for #EventWell20 with MD Helen Moon

This week, we were joined by the managing director of the event industry’s charitable social enterprise, EventWell. Helen Moon joined us ahead of Event Wellbeing Day on 26th February to discuss the important issues surrounding mental health within the event industry.
With one in three event professionals suffering from ill mental health each year, EventWell is dedicated to providing the industry with resources, advice, knowledge and support on mental wellbeing.
#EventWell20 is the overarching umbrella that now encompasses two campaigns: #EventWellbeingDay on 26th February and #EventWellbeingWeek that will run from 21st-27th September.
“We’ve got quite an ambitious aim this year,” Helen stated. “I felt that it was important we where we do something where we promote action, for people to do something now and take ownership within their organisations and also as individuals to be better at looking after their self-care.”
Through a partnership with Time To Change, Helen created the EventWell Manifesto. Through this, she is calling for the mental health of all professionals be of top priority in the industry.
EventWell frequently conducts research into the wellbeing of professionals working in the event industry and Helen is concerned that she is not seeing much difference between her findings from year to year. This, she said, has driven her to encourage the industry into action to make relevant changes. Search the hashtag #PledgeForChange.
“We still have one in three event professionals who are suffering from mental ill health each year.”
If you would like to learn more information about #EventWell20 search the hashtags: #eventwell20 #eventwellbeingday20 #EWD20
