Podcast: Fully loaded CLIPr

Former head of computer vision key initiatives at Amazon, Humphrey Chen, co-founded video analysis and management platform CLIPr 14 months ago, in the thick of the hybrid event revolution,

Working out of Seattle, CLIPr, uses machine learning to index every minute of a video and generates an automated table of contents by identifying topics and sub-topics.

In this episode, Humphrey Chen highlights the CLIPr revolution,, from personalising the video experience, fostering interaction and reaction, adding bookmarks, finding key content across a whole event to making 365 a reality.

Chen talks new revenue streams, advanced analytics, the network effect, synchronous and asynchronous modes, and much more.

Advertisement

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.