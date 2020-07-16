Podcast: From organisation to event tech

Founder and CEO at Oregon-based Hubb, the virtual/hybrid/physical event platform, Allie Maygar launched her first company, Impulse Productions, age 21. Stepping across to event technology five years ago, that sprit of ingenuity, entrepreneurism, burns just as fiercely.

In this episode Allie discusses how the event industry Stateside, and Hubb in particular, has changed, or adapted, under the COVID-19 shadow. We talk about her virtual conference, Untethered, ‘created by and for the event industry’ early in lockdown with all proceeds, $16,500 and counting, going to the Meeting Industry Fund, new partnerships, what the rest of 2020 looks like for Hubb and more besides.

