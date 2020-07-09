Podcast: A tech provider’s take on virtual & hybrid events in 2020

https://youtu.be/LUuZtChhWiQ

This week’s episode features Kevin Lorch, managing director at Eventscase, a white label software business focused on providing the perfect integrated platform for conference organisers, speakers, sponsors and attendees.

In enterprise and SaaS sales for 20 years, Lorch discusses the new tech behind virtual events, the elements he thinks will endure on the other side of the coronavirus window and the ones that won’t.

We also look at COVID-19’s impact on particular types of event and where, when and how the corporate/conference sector will find its feet again, in terms of situation and revenue, through the new normal and beyond.

