PNE announces international expansion; Strategy Director appointed to spearhead growth

Leading public sector conference organiser, PNE (Partnership Network Events), today announced its international expansion and the appointment of Alexis May as Director of Product Growth and Strategy to lead development and product growth domestically and internationally.

PNE creates successful conference-led networking / hosted buyer-style events that engage public sector c-suite and directors, allowing them to innovate, benchmark and network with their peers and meet with transformational suppliers serving their industry. The move will see them geo-clone some of their UK events for new international markets including North America, mainland Europe and the Middle East.

Jack Jacob, Managing Director of PNE, said: “The last few years have seen us achieve record growth; we have doubled our turnover each year since our launch in 2018. We are now expanding our events in the UK and overseas in response to the growing needs of our clients and the industries that we connect. Alexis has the experience, drive and talent to spearhead this growth for us. He joins at a very exciting time and will be pivotal in our ambitious plans. 2023 will be a very exciting year for PNE with the launch of our international portfolios across health and life sciences, education, and public sector. We now have the person to drive our expansion.”

Alexis May joins PNE with over 12 years of event industry and public sector experience acquired whilst working for media and conference production organisations including AIMed, Arena International, Open Forum Events and IQPC.

Alexis May commented: “My focus is on developing a strategy for product-led growth; expanding our existing public sector event brands into new international territories and also growing our portfolio of UK events by working with our clients and moving into the other growth sectors they are operating in. We have a great event format that facilitates conversations and delivers value to both delegates, exhibitors and sponsors, so we will be building, refining and expanding on these successes.”

Further announcements will be made in early in 2023.