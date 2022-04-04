Plant Designs – Superhero Suppliers

At Plant Designs, you can be sure that your event will stand out from the crowd. Plants are at the forefront of what we do and with an expert team of plant lovers, we are on hand to design and install displays that are not only stunning but provide a wealth of benefits to those around them. From live planting through to preserved or dried foliage, we are here to create the perfect look to add colour, texture, and nature to your event.

We offer a wide selection of greenery displays that range from simple freestanding plants to bespoke creations that are designed to suit your requirements, so whatever your vision is, we are here to bring it to life. With Plant Designs, moss walls become the perfect holder for brand logos, dried foliage becomes stunning photo backdrops, live plants become memorable event entrances, and so much more.

Our team know that the event planning process can at times be a hectic one, so we aim to make working with us as smooth as possible. If you are looking for ambient planting in order to bring some greenery into your space, then we have an ever-growing stock of plants and pots that you can hire to suit any style. We are able to offer a fast turnaround on our plant displays and our team will efficiently cover the delivery, installation and takedown on site, so you don’t need to worry about a thing.

When your event requires bespoke design elements, our talented creative team will take the time to discuss your brief before putting together a proposal that ensures your needs are taken into consideration. Once the design has been developed and finalised, we then source and create everything in-house ready for installation day. Our multitalented installation team will set up every aspect of the display for you, and when your event is over they will be on hand to remove it and ensure the space is returned to the condition it was found in.

You don’t have to look far to see that plants and greenery are an ever-increasing trend, with the hashtag #plants being used over 48 million times on Instagram alone. It’s clear that people love plants, so what better way to ensure your event is photograph worthy than to add them into your décor.

On top of being popular, plants have been found to have many psychological benefits. When surrounded by natural elements, productivity and creativity can be boosted by as much as 47%. This can only be a good thing for your events, with attendees feeling happier they are more likely to retain key information and engage with your brand post-event.

The events industry can create high amounts of waste through single use and temporary decor, this is something that we strive to avoid in any displays we create. Reusing and rehoming our plants is a key part of our event hire process. Once your display has been collected, the plants and any other materials are taken back to our warehouse where they are kept in good condition and reused where possible for future projects. With sustainability awareness on the rise, plants are an ideal way to decorate your event whilst being better to the environment.

Plant Designs have been working with plants for over 20 years, so it’s fair to say we know what we’re doing. From choosing the ideal plant species through to providing plant care & maintenance to displays when needed, you can trust that we will get the job done.

Not only can we provide plant expertise, but we are also on hand and ready to meet quick event turnarounds. If you’re organising an event at the last minute, we are happy to help ensure that you’ve got the perfect décor.

Whether your upcoming event is last minute or not, please get in touch with us today to find out more about how we can bring your visions to life. Email us at enquiries@plantdesigns.co.uk or visit our website www.plantdesigns.co.uk

SPONSROED CONTENT