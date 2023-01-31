PKL Group, a temporary kitchen and catering equipment supplier based in Cheltenham, won the Supplier Team of the Year award at the Festival Supplier Awards, held at the Hurlingham Club London on the 26th January.

The Festival Supplier Awards celebrate outdoor events and all the fantastic suppliers and production teams who deliver them. Taking place in January, they are timed perfectly to bring the events industry together at the start of the year.

The Supplier Team of the Year Award recognises the hard work each and every team puts in, to make these events happen. Down to the public to vote, PKL were delighted to hear their name read out after being up against some stiff competition.

Event Sales Consultants Craig Walkley and Stacey Morgan were there to accept the award on behalf of PKL Group from Huw Stephens, BBC Radio Wales Presenter, and sponsor Terry Hatton, from Spaceworks.

Walkley comment: “We felt honoured to be collecting this award on behalf of the PKL team. 2022 was a fantastic event season and with the addition of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, demand was higher than ever. The teams across the business worked tirelessly to ensure that everything ran smoothly and we maintained our level of service to all of our customers, even at the busiest periods.”

PKL Groups Chief Operating Officer Karen Rumsey said: “This award showcases all of the hard work the PKL team have put in over the year and it’s fantastic to be recognised with it. Our main aim is to ensure our customers have a successful, memorable, and worry-free event, and receiving this award showcases how our team allows that to happen through their ongoing hard work – I’m extremely proud of PKL and delighted to be taking this award back with us”.