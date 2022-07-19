P&J Live – setting new standards in event delivery

Opened in September 2019, P&J Live is Scotland’s newest live events venue has already set new standards in exhibition, conference and entertainment event delivery. Offering a range of purpose-built, superior conference suites (7 spaces), dedicated 6000 sqm exhibition halls (3 flexible spaces), meeting rooms (11 meeting spaces), and 9,000sqm arena, every detail, including the design and build of the venue’s new facilities in Aberdeen, has been considered.

Conveniently equipped with fully retractable seating, the venue’s arena doubles as an exhibition space to give a combined total of 15,000 sqm of available exhibition floorspace. This adaptability gives organisers a full range of event build options, tailored specifically to their individual requirements. Everything from smaller scale consumer shows to large-scale trade expos are welcomed, with the venue consciously selecting a varied range of shows.

The versatility of the North East’s largest event venue has proved highly attractive to prospective exhibition organisers, who are also now engaging with a relatively untapped vast audience within the North East, Highlands and Islands of Scotland. Couple this with excellent air, rail and road connectivity and 350 on-site hotel bedrooms, it’s not surprising that the venue has already welcomed exhibitions from a wide variety of sectors in its short time of operation.

Trade expos have included the likes of SPE Offshore Europe, Associations of Surgeons in Training, Scottish Skipper Expo and Subsea Expo, while consumer shows such as Love Touring Expo, The World Clydesdale Show, Comic Con and The Taste of Grampian are attracting visitors from local, national and international locations.

Organisers have benefitted from the venue’s dedicated team of in-house experts, who are ready to fulfil the very best solutions for their clients, working alongside organisers to design and deliver an exceptional event that attracts and engages the target audience and maximises the event’s potential.

With state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment throughout, the venue is offering a world-class, immersive experience that will capture attention and imagination at every turn. Each pillar-free exhibition hall benefits from carpeting, meaning organisers have less waste and makes for a shorter, more cost-effective build. Nine metre centre floor ducts around the whole space fulfil water, waste and electricity requirements, while roller door access makes load in and load out a simple process.

With an ever-growing demand for net zero carbon emission events, P&J Live has set new standards in sustainability, achieving a BREEAM rating of excellent to become the most sustainable venue of its kind in the UK. The venue produces its own energy from a combination of food and agricultural waste from the venue and surrounding areas that heats, cools and powers P&J Live and the two on-site hotels – a continuous loop that guarantees a bright future.

Contact Details

For more information on P&J Live, visit www.pandjlive.com or contact the sales team at sales@pandjlive.com.

Tel: 01224 824 824

www.pandjlive.com

