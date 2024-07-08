Pixl Evolution announces new Central London Office in Kings Cross

Pixl Evolution, a leading provider of cutting-edge AV and event technology solutions and part of the Entertainment Technology Partners (ETP) family, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new central London office in the heart of Kings Cross.

Strategically situated at The Derby on St Chad’s Street, just off Euston Road and directly opposite the iconic King’s Cross and St Pancras stations, the new space embodies Pixl’s dedication to innovation. This central location also provides a perfect base to support their exciting partnership with Town Hall by Bottaccio, London’s newest and most anticipated event space, conveniently just 200 meters away. Pixl proudly serves as the venue’s in-house AV and technology partner.

“We are incredibly excited to be a part of the thriving tech revolution happening in Kings Cross,” says Paul Hutton, President of ETP Europe. “This prime location offers Pixl unparalleled access to connect with clients seeking the very best technical expertise for their events. I, for one, am eager to experience the dynamic energy this environment has to offer.”

Guy Vellacott, CEO of Pixl Evolution and Vice President of ETP Europe echoes the enthusiasm: “Establishing a central London presence has always been a key strategic goal for Pixl. When this opportunity arose in Kings Cross, we knew it was perfect. We are excited to welcome both existing and new clients to our new location, reaffirming our dedication to serving the growing event scene in this vibrant area.”

The new Kings Cross office signifies Pixl Evolution’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients across the UK and beyond.