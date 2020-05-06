Pivot Your Events To Digital

The most thorough online course for online events has been released by Gallus Events. https://www.pivotyourevent.online/

In 2018, William Thomson, MD of Gallus Events, spoke at Event Tech Live about online events. He sat in front of only 20 or so people interested in running online events. I wonder how busy his session would be now?

“I have been trying to encourage event organisers to add digital to the mix for years. It was a hard sell. But obviously things are different now” says William.

And we, of course, know the reason.