Phil McMichael joins JLLive

JLLighting are delighted to announce Phil McMichael has joined the JLGroup as managing director of the newly created JLLive business.

Phil has been brought into JLLive in order to develop its offering of creating immersive and interactive live, hybrid and on-demand events & broadcasts for agencies and corporates.

JLLive is a new business built from the foundations of JLLighting – a well-respected television supplier formed in 2010 with a client list that includes the likes of BBC, ITV, Amazon and Netflix. The business goal is to bring its service offering and experience in the broadcast industry to event professionals who are evolving to meet the needs of brands looking to engage with increasingly sophisticated audiences. JLLive will blend the magic of television and film to curate broadcast quality immersive and interactive events to live, virtual and on-demand audiences.

Phil was previously sales director at Blitz Communications. He has over 20 years’ experience in the event services, exhibition, retail and leisure sectors delivering interactive activations and audio-visual installations. Phil delivers results for his customers through his passion for the event industry and through his use of technology to create unique storytelling experiences for his clients.

Advertisement

Phil’s extensive experience in the events industry will enable JLLighting and JLLive to combine its offer and meet the evolving needs of large corporates to inspire and engage ever-more sophisticated audiences in both live and /or broadcast quality formats.