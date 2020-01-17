Pentawards with Evessio

The highly-coveted Pentawards celebrate the world of packaging design and, each year, the cream of the crop from the industry come together in one place to recognise the most esteemed and upcoming designers, brands and packaging professionals.

With the awards themselves already a highly successful event with over a 13-year history, the organisers, Easyfairs, were keen to select the best technology for its website and awards.

Software company Evessio specialises in creating platforms for managing awards, conferences and events and prides itself on delivering all the functionality in one easy-to use environment.

Evessio had gained industry recognition for its work on the Event Technology Awards over the past two years. Event tech judge, Alison Church, marketing director at Easyfairs, was so impressed with the intuitive online judging process that she put her Pentawards team in touch with Evessio.

After pitching against other companies, Evessio was selected thanks to the stylish design and great judging and nominator experiences which made the team and their software stand out.

Evessio looked after the awards process from start to finish, which included delivering a unique feedback portal for nominators, allowing them to understand how their entries compared with others in the same categories. The feedback data added great value for entrants over the typical ‘success or failure’ results common in the awards process and allowed them to improve their chance of success for following entries.

Adam Ryan, head of the Pentawards, explained: “The Pentawards really are the ‘Oscars’ of the packaging industry and we always need to ensure the website, judging and voting process is the best it can be.

“We found working with Evessio like a breath of fresh air – the team were always on hand to help and the technology itself was straightforward and we had great feedback from judges using the software.”

Thomas Howie, Evessio’s chief operations officer, commented: “The organisers of the Pentawards are great to work with and are constantly looking for ways to make each event better and better which is exactly what we at Evessio are passionate about. We delivered our software and content for the judging of the awards and it was fantastic for us to help showcase the best designers in the packaging world.”