PDC – Spotlight on Badges, Lanyards & Ticketing

Events are back – and we could not be more excited! It has been far too long without a good face to face meeting, shaking hands and making connections. But it goes without saying, the world has changed and the “new normal” is different. At PDC we have worked hard to adapt to the new reality and needs of our customers and the industries we cater to. Resulting from our research we are pleased to be able to offer innovative solutions and a wide selection of people identification products to meet every event organizers need. Going beyond the traditional event badge, PDC products offer creative solutions for the customers all the way through to the corporate e-procurement badge ordering system – Click2Order.

Focusing on the need for eco-friendly and sustainable products, we have introduced a multitude of new products to our range:

Starting with our fully biodegradable lanyards, which are made from biodegradable plant based material – clip and ribbon. Ideal for any event and you can rest assured that it is as durable and customisable as any other lanyard, but when it reaches the end of its journey, biodegrades in the appropriate biodegradable facilities. Alternatively we offer Bamboo lanyards and lanyards and wristbands made from recycled PET.

To reduce the need for virgin plastic, we have introduced name badges made from recycled acrylic material. Fully customisable, hard wearing and better for the environment. And yet there is more! If you prefer or need a reusable option we offer customisable badges from recycled acrylic that can feature your logo, company or event name, even with a photo while still having the flexibility to exchange the attendees names. Making this name badge ideal for repeated use at different events. Just wipe it down and insert a new delegate name – easy as 1, 2, 3 all while looking professional and high end. Further, our name badges are made in our UK Manufacturing plant, allowing for maximum flexibility and a reduced carbon footprint for the delivery of both materials and the end product to the event.

As the market leader for People ID solutions, PDC offers lanyards and wristbands made from recycled PET materials, reducing the need for virgin plastic. We offer name badges made out of sustainably grown wood and biodegradable button badges with a push on feature – a needle free option ideal for events with children, the medical sector or as a marketing giveaway at your event.

At PDC not only are the products innovative, but we have also worked on taking the stress out of ordering. Knowing how time-consuming event planning can be, PDC have developed a platform which provides a quick and easy way to order name badges – Click2Order. This online platform is an efficient and effortless way to order name badges for Events.

We take great pride in the products we make as we know each item is the first step in introducing yourself and making a great first impression.

Please contact us if you’d like more information:

info@pdc-big.co.uk

www.pdc-big.co.uk

