PCMA to raise $250K for Australia and Puerto Rico disaster victims

Citing the business events industry’s vast potential for taking care of people and communities, PCMA president and CEO, Sherrif Karamat, today announced a pan-industry initiative to raise $250,000 to help those affected by the bushfires in Australia and the earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

“Doing good for people and communities in crisis is doing good for all of us,” Karamat said. “The business events industry has a rich legacy of stepping up and coming together to do good when disasters strike. This is another way of demonstrating how business events can be a catalyst for economic and social transformation.”

Three years ago, the PCMA Foundation created the Industry Relief Fund to unify the business events community to aid of members of the industry who were suffering from disasters wherever they may be.

Channelling the advice of Convening Leaders 2020 keynote, Simon Sinek, to “take better care of each other,” Karamat announced that PCMA and the PCMA Foundation will immediately commit $50,000 to kick-start the initiative and he invited business events industry stakeholders around the world to make any kind of contribution. In addition to direct financial support through the Industry Relief Fund, PCMA will also collaborate with leaders in the affected communities to provide messaging support through PCMA’s global networks and channels. Donate and find out more at: foundation.pcma.org/industry-relief-fund.