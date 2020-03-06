PCMA reorganises leadership to accelerate growth & support COVID-19 response

PCMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat announced changes to the organisation’s leadership structure aimed at continuing the transformation of PCMA from a legacy meeting industry association into a global leader in the business events industry.

The changes further reflect PCMA’s commitment to delivering solutions, through PCMA products and services, to the complex challenges facing business event professionals and their stakeholders, including support for COVID-19 crisis management and recovery.

“For the past two years, I have worked with our leadership and partners to activate our strategic plan and bring our vision of economic and social transformation through business events to life,” said Sherrif Karamat, PCMA President and CEO.

“Our results to-date demonstrate that our strategy is working. Our opportunity now is to build on our momentum to the benefit of our stakeholders everywhere.”

The organisational changes are effective immediately and include:

Bruce MacMillan, Chief Marketing Officer, will now oversee the APAC and EMEA teams. Antonio Codinach, Regional Business Director APAC, and Luca Favetta, Regional Business Director EMEA, will continue their current regional in-market leadership roles. This realignment will allow for greater integration of marketing and communication channels to better engage and connect our worldwide audiences.



PCMA formally launches “PCMA Insights”. This newly created consulting division will report to MacMillan who will oversee its activation and talent recruitment. A detailed plan will be unveiled in the coming months.



To provide additional marketing and communications leadership, Marcia Mawe has joined PCMA as Vice President, Marketing and Communications reporting to MacMillan. Mawe brings over twenty years of experience in transforming brands and leading organizations with a customer-first approach to marketing and communications. Jacqueline (Jackie) Thomas will join Marcia’s team to lead PCMA’s strategic communications initiatives. Jackie brings over a decade’s worth of public relations and communication success to PCMA, most recently from her marketing and public relations leadership role at a national publishing company.



Meredith Rollins, Chief Community Officer, will leverage her wealth of experience and proven track record at PCMA to include responsibility for Business Development and Client Services. Rollins will effectively oversee all B2B and non-event B2C revenue streams for the Foundation and PCMA. Marco Bloemendaal, Global Vice President, Business Development, will now report to Rollins.



Stacey Shafer has been promoted to Vice President, Community Engagement and will lead PCMA’s membership engagement efforts as part of Rollins’ team.



Mona Cotton, Chief Business Officer, will now focus her talents on innovation and the development of PCMA’s educational products. Cotton will work across the enterprise to ensure that PCMA’s educational value proposition is delivered and that PCMA audience expectations are consistently exceeded. Cotton’s leadership team will include Carrie Johnson, Senior Director, Education and Zibby Aman, now promoted to Director of Education.



Robert Haas will continue to lead technology, finance and HR functions in his role as Chief Administrative Officer. Haas will also continue his leadership role in advancing the implementation and optimization of PCMA’s data insights product, BEAM (Business Events Analytics/Metrics).

“In February 2020, we announced our commitment to provide essential crisis management and risk assessment resources to support our global audience as the COVID-19 outbreak evolves. Those efforts are ongoing and later this week we will provide an update on our crisis management and recovery efforts,” added Karamat.