PCMA Convening Leaders 2024 achieves Sustainable Event Standards Certification

The Events Industry Council announced today that Convening Leaders 2024 (CL24), EIC member PCMA’s flagship education and networking event for the global business events industry, achieved Silver Level Certification to EIC’s Sustainable Event Standards. EIC’s standards provide event planners and suppliers with prescriptive actions for producing and delivering sustainable events.

“PCMA has a unique opportunity – and responsibility — to contribute to the global efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” said Sherrif Karamat, CAE, President and CEO, PCMA and CEMA and Immediate Past Chair of the EIC Board. “EIC’s Standards provide us with a framework to measure our event impact while guiding us to rethink how we plan and produce our work collectively. We now have the necessary baseline to create platforms and environments to drive sustainability leadership, and advocate for the importance of a sustainability by design approach.”

EIC President and Chief Executive Officer Amy Calvert congratulated PCMA on its achievement. “We are proud to see our EIC Members leading the way when it comes to sustainable events,” she said. “Achieving Silver Level Certification in their first year is a testament to PCMA’s dedication and sets a benchmark for others in the industry.”

EIC’s standards specify performance criteria in the areas of organisational management, marketing, communications and engagement, climate action, water management, materials and circularity, supply chain management, diversity, equity and inclusion, accessibility and social impact.

Honeycomb Strategies, a sustainable solutions company, collaborated with PCMA to implement programmes for sustainable management in line with EIC requirements. They also collected sustainability metrics on impact for CL24, which welcomed 4,136 in-person participants to the San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) and 949 professionals online.

The Alliance for Audited Media, a not-for-profit auditing organisation, performed the independent third-party certification of PCMA’s compliance with the Event Organiser standard.

“The independent certification process is a rigorous review to ensure that PCMA’s practices align with EIC’s standards. The certification demonstrates that PCMA upholds high levels of environmental and social responsibility,” said Alliance for Audited Media President Richard Murphy.