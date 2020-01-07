PCMA & CEMA announce strategic alliance to support, educate & grow audiences

PCMA, the world’s largest platform for business events professionals, and the Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA), a premier global community of corporate event marketers, announced today a strategic alliance that will introduce each organisation to new audiences.

The agreement, which started on 1st January 2020, calls for collaboration and cross promotion through educational initiatives to help increase brand presence and membership. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

“PCMA has a commitment to bringing its members access to leading edge education and content that helps them deliver economic and social transformation through business events,” said Sherrif Karamat, CAE, PCMA’s president and CEO.

“This strategic alliance with CEMA allows us to deliver more resources to our members while expanding our audience so we can continue to demonstrate how business events transform global economies and societies.”

The strategic agreement calls for CEMA to co-develop education at each of PCMA’s four signature events: Convening Leaders, EduCon, European Influencers Summit and Asia Pacific Annual Conference.

PCMA will deliver education at the annual CEMA Summit and during CEMA Study Tours. In addition, both organisations will collaborate on webinars and other services to deliver greater value to each other’s membership.

“CEMA and PCMA share a vision for the advancement of event marketing as a vital element in the marketing stack, and each brand offers unique and complementary qualities and services to help event professionals learn and grow,” said CEMA president and CEO, Kimberley Gishler.

“We look forward to collaborating on new and exciting research and educational programming, as well as expanding access to professional networking, knowledge sharing and rich event experiences to both PCMA and CEMA members.”

PCMA also has strategic agreements with AIME (Asia Pacific Incentives Meetings Events), Abu Dhabi and Sarawak, Malaysia, IAPCO, COCAL and a joint venture with Destinations International for the annual Destination Showcase event.