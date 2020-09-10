Paul MacDonald launches Unity53

Created by seasoned events professional Paul MacDonald, Unity53 Ltd is a new business designed to address the changing structure of effective community building, while embracing customers’ strengthening wishes to actively contribute to a more sustainable society.

Digital communities sit at the heart of the company vision. MacDonald explains: “Creating digital communities is not new, but our methodology certainly is. Integrate this with our core strength of bringing digital, virtual and in-person events to market and we’re confident that this hybrid approach will yield significant benefit.”

MacDonald has a long track-record of events management with some of the leading names in the industry, including Centaur, Montgomery and, up until recently, as a divisional managing director at Easyfairs. It was through drawing on his experience while running the packaging portfolio at Easyfairs that he started to appreciate the extent to which environmental and sustainability issues were shaping the future.

MacDonald adds: “Environmental concerns and more recently a heightened social consciousness among consumers have been defining influences in the B2C sector for some time. But quite often the best intentions of sustainability over pure profitability haven’t filtered down the B2B supply chain. Why not? The next generation of corporate leaders will be far keener to project the green credentials to which they aspire in their private lives, directly into their businesses. We believe that the B2B communities of the future should be set up in such a way that issues of social responsibility and sustainability, no matter what the industry, are hard-wired into the very fabric of the network and the platform itself.”

Advertisement

Phase one of the Unity53 launch is under way and MacDonald is in discussion with a number of partners from the event, publishing and trade association sectors. For more information, visit www.unity53.com.