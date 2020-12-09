Parklife announces major date change for 2021 festival

Parklife has revealed new dates for the festival’s 2021 edition, with a shift away from its usual early summer weekender.

The huge festival, which sees tens of thousands of music fans flock to Heaton Park, usually takes place in mid-June.

But with so much uncertainty still swirling as to when life will be able to return to normal, the massive event has pushed back its normal dates.

Parklife 2021 will now take place in September, promising a huge lineup and a festival that will be ‘worth the wait’.

Now taking place between September 11 and September 12, festival bosses are finalising the finer details of the party that’s been two years in the making.

The good news dropped this afternoon, with a statement that said: “Hello Parklife team, we wanted to update you all on the latest plan for Parklife 2021.

“With all the good recent news, we’re now looking ahead to 2021, and a return to the fields and good times we all love.

“It’s a party 2 years in the making that we all deserve.

“It’s why with that in mind that we have decided to move next year’s festival to the new dates of 11th-12th September, so we can be sure of the good times coming.

“A huge lineup is almost ready, that we can’t wait to show you in January.

“Trust us when we say it’s going to be worth the wait.

“See you soon, Parklife x”

Originally published by Manchester Evening News on 7th December 2020. SOURCE