Paramore fans sign-up to help fight climate change at sold-out OVO Hydro show

Ahead of Earth Day this weekend, OVO Hydro have joined forces with climate change charity Music Declares Emergency to help them launch their new initiative, Fan Club for Climate Change at Paramore show.

Launched last night at Paramore’s sold-out OVO Hydro show, Fan Club for Climate Change is calling on music lovers who care about the planet to sign-up and join forces with some of the biggest artists in the world and other members to help them produce a call for action for governments and business leaders. The club will allow members to create their own spaces and communities across music venues, towns, and universities and in online spaces internationally.

Founded by SAVAGES drummer Fay Milton, folk artist Sam Lee and a group of music industry professionals including Ninja Tune’s Peter Quicke, Fan Club for Climate Change is the latest initiative from music focussed climate change charity Music Declares Emergency. Backed by global superstars such as Mogwai, Annie Lenox and Massive Attack, Music Declares Emergency is a group of artists, music industry professionals and organisations who are calling on people within the industry to declare a climate emergency and work towards making the cultural and operations changes necessary towards a carbon neutral future.

Popping up in the concourse of OVO Hydro, a team of local Fan Club for Climate Change volunteers were on-hand to encourage gig goers to sign-up to the initiative, which will give them access to weekly prizes and offers including free festival tickets and early bird access, inspiring messages from their favourite musicians, opportunities to get involved with community events and tips on simple but impactful ways they can be part of the climate movement to create systemic change.

The launch of the initiative lands as OVO Hydro gears up to celebrate a year since being awarded the world’s first ‘A Greener Arena’ certification. The independent certification, launched by ‘industry greening’ experts A Greener Festival includes a comprehensive assessment of social and environmental criteria including energy, travel, waste, recycling, community impacts, as well as equality, diversity & inclusion.

Debbie McWilliams, Director of Live Entertainment at OVO Hydro said: “With the fight against climate change top of our agenda, we are always looking for ways we can support initiatives and organisations who share the same goal. As an industry, we have the power and influence to make real change and we are proud to be a venue pushing the agenda forward in the global entertainment space”.

Music Declares Emergency said “We are delighted by OVO Hydro’s ongoing support for Music Declares Emergency and their commitment to creating a greener future for live music. We also want to thank Paramore for their support of the launch of Fan Club For Climate. Music lovers are amazing people, and we know that, through the Fan Club For Climate they will achieve amazing things for the future of our planet.”

To find out more about Fan Club for Climate Change, and to sign up, head here.