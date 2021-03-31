Pan Pacific London to open with the London Christmas Party Show

Story Events are delighted to announce they will be hosting the award-winning London Christmas Party Show 2021 on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th September at the soon-to-open Pan Pacific London hotel on Bishopsgate Plaza.

Pan Pacific London is a modern urban retreat located in One Bishopsgate Plaza, just moments from Liverpool Street Station and combines sincere Singaporean hospitality with contemporary London design.

Sam Gill, CEO at Story Events commented: “We are grateful for the patience of our many loyal exhibitors over the past 12 months and are excited to have this year’s show at this major new events’ venue, earmarked as one of the most anticipated hotel openings in 2021. We look forward to working in partnership with the Pan Pacific London team and anticipate large visitor attendance and interest from both our agency and corporate audiences alike”.

Featuring 1,213 square metres of dedicated meeting space, the hotel will bring a range of new and contemporary event spaces to the very heart of the City, including their magnificent triple-height Pacific Ballroom, which also happens to be the most technologically advanced Ballroom in the City of London.

As the lead sponsor of the Show, the hotel’s event team will conduct venue tours showcasing a range of meeting rooms, bedrooms and suites. Additional visitor activity within the show programme will also be featured.

Sally Kefford, Director of Event Sales at Pan Pacific London said: “We look forward to hosting over 700 venue bookers with this event being front and centre of our corporate launch strategy, showcasing our magnificent ballroom and catering influenced by Singapore’s many cultures.”

The show will be the first major industry event to take place in central London and aims to support the long-awaited return to live events this autumn in addition to offering a chance for the wider industry to reunite and network in a face-to-face environment.

To discuss exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities at the Show, please visit www.londonchristmaspartyshow.com.