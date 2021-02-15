Pamela Newbould appointed as senior event manager by East of England Arena

The East of England Arena and Events Centre has appointed Pamela Newbould to the position of senior event manager at the venue.

Newbould was instrumental in delivering the UK’s first live event to be fully assessed and approved by Public Health and Environmental Health department, namely the 2020 Outdoor Motorhome Camper Sale event, organised by Warners’ Shows, held at the venue on 31 July.

Jason Lunn, venue director, said, “Initially Pamela was going to run our internal event programme. However, after her invaluable and industry-leading work on Covid-19 secure events, it was felt that Pamela should have an overview of all events onsite operationally, and also retain the additional responsibility of ‘COVID Officer’. She is unquestionably a future leader of the industry and I am pleased to see her in this vital role for the long term.”

Building on her experience from the Motorhome Show, Newbould helped organiser Live Promotions to deliver the venue’s second Covid-19 secure event, Truckfest, over the August Bank Holiday in 2021. Truckfest welcomed more than 6,000 visitors a day for the two-day show, which included over 1000 trucks on display, and 500 camping pitches available for visitors and exhibitors.

Newbould was also responsible for managing the venue’s delivery of the Festival of Antiques 2021. It took place in October, within the Covid19 secure guidance and in line with procedures agreed with Public Health and Environmental Health. Measures put in place by Newbould included test and trace, monitored numbers, controlled entry, one-way systems, outdoor catering, and extra-wide aisles both undercover and outdoors.

Newbould explained that it would have been impossible without the outstanding behaviour of the public, saying “Our thanks as a venue also go to every trader and visitor who came to the venue during the pandemic. They complied brilliantly with all that was asked of them regarding hand sanitisation, face masks and social distancing.”

Newbould was delighted to be appointed to the new role, saying, “It was exciting to be leading the country on Covid-secure events and being given the autonomy and responsibility to devise new event processes. This let me work closely with organisers to show what could be achieved. Without the collaboration of Public Health, Environmental Health, the local authority and a willingness from organisers to try something new, we would not have been so successful.”

Newbould concluded, “Building strong partnerships with stakeholders has been central to our success, and something I intend to carry forward in my new role.”