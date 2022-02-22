Oyster Recruitment sign three-year Preferred Partner Agreement with Venues of Excellence

Venues of Excellence are delighted to welcome Oyster Recruitment into their Preferred Partner Programme, aimed to introduce member venues to key organisations offering services and products to the hospitality industry.

On signing the agreement with Oyster Recruitment, Mandy Jennings, CEO for Venues of Excellence said: “Now more than ever, venues are challenged with recruiting the right people into pivotal roles in their organisation. Our venues have been faced with many challenges in recruitment since the pandemic, so to be able to welcome Oyster Recruitment into our Preferred Partner Programme could not be a better time. We have first-hand knowledge of the great service that Oyster Recruitment offer and look forward to working with Karen to promote their services to our members and enhance our Hospitality Careers area of our website.”

Karen Brodie, Director at Oyster Recruitment, on signing the three-year partnership said: “Oyster are delighted to be partnering with VOE for the next three years, with our wealth of experience both in Hospitality and Commercial Recruitment we are here to offer advice, recommendations and talent sourcing for those roles that are crucial to the success of your individual business. We are experts in our field and understand the difficulties in recruiting and retaining the right people … our driver is offering solutions in partnership with you to facilitate your success in recruiting the right talent.”

Over the past year, Venues of Excellence have welcomed 6 organisations into their Preferred Partner programme ranging from recruitment to procurement, PMS systems to contactless solutions to the hospitality industry across the three membership levels: Preferred Partner, Affiliate Partner and Associate Partner. The programme offers a range of benefits to partners to engage at all levels with the membership and more details about the programme for any company looking to engage with over 40 members within the Venues of Excellence consortium can be found at their website.