Oxford Town Hall: The destination for meetings and events

Few sights are more evocative than Oxford, the ‘city of dreaming spires’. Walk down any of its historic streets and you are surrounded by spectacular architecture and fascinating history. With great transport options, Oxford offers everything you need for your next event. Being just 1 hour from London & 50 minutes from Heathrow, makes Oxford an affordable alternative to London.

Conveniently located in the heart of the city with easy access to hotels and excellent transport links, Oxford Town Hall boasts a rich and varied history. Your guests will be in good company, having previously hosting names such as The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Nelson Mandela. With interiors to impress, this stunning building surrounds your guests with over 120 years of history, providing a unique backdrop for your event.

From grand ballrooms to intimate meeting rooms…

With 3 large function rooms and 10 further meeting spaces, Oxford Town Hall is one of the largest venues in the city. The largest room, the iconic Main Hall can comfortably hold over 700 delegates theatre style. The spaces available to hire can be hired in any combination, accommodating over 1000 delegates with ease.

Just want a small meeting with some colleagues? No problem. With 10 meeting rooms to choose from and excellent facilities, Oxford Town Hall is the ideal space for meetings, training courses, and team away days.

Flexible options tailored to your event

This beautiful venue hosts a variety of events, from conferences and meetings to business dinners and networking lunches, making Oxford Town Hall a versatile setting.

It prides itself on providing affordable and flexible solutions, with 13 rooms available to hire in any combination. The team treat all bookings individually and work with you to find solutions that fit your requirements.

A unique setting to impress your guests

With sweeping staircases, intimate wood panelled meeting rooms, and grand ballrooms, Oxford Town Hall will amaze your guests and provides a unique setting for any meeting or event. Whether dressed to impress or stripped back with little to no decoration, Oxford Town Hall provides a stunning backdrop for your meeting or event.

Fantastic food and drink

With their new sole caterer Elegant Cuisine, Oxford Town Hall have a range of food and drink options to suit your requirements. Whether you need a full day delegate rate, a three course meal, or an informal break in our newly refurbished café, we guarantee that Elegant Cuisine can find a catering option to suit your event.

A laid back retreat in the heart of the city

It’s not all about grandeur.

With a newly refurbished café operated by our sole caterer, Oxford Town Hall is the ideal retreat in the centre of Oxford for those informal business meetings, catch ups, or somewhere to escape and catch up on those all-important emails.

Get in touch

Discuss your next meeting or event at Oxford Town Hall with the team now:

Email: townhall@oxford.gov.uk

Phone: 01865 252195

SPONSORED CONTENT