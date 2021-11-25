Oxford Town Hall announces new sole caterer

Oxford Town Hall are delighted to announce the appointment of Elegant Cuisine as their new sole caterer.

Elegant Cuisine are one of Oxfordshire’s leading catering companies and have been working within Oxfordshire’s most prestigious venues for over 40 years. They are committed to locally and sustainably sourcing their ingredients and materials and, with their professional full time team, are dedicated to becoming as green as possible, alongside delivering first class service.

Elegant Cuisine will work with Oxford Town Hall to continue delivering excellent meetings, events and weddings by providing sole catering services to their customers. The appointment of Elegant Cuisine as the new Sole Catering Partner will allow Oxford Town Hall to offer exciting new and improved packages and services to customers, offering diverse and memorable food and beverage services by their talented team of chefs.

Elegant Cuisine will also take over the management of the Town Hall Café which is due to re-open in January 2022 following a short re-development, which will not only see the café more than double in size but have a makeover in terms of look, feel and of course a new and exciting menu.

David Hunt, Oxford Town Hall’s Commercial Manager said;

“This is a very exciting step for us a venue to improve our offering. We have worked with Elegant Cuisine for a number of years now and their service delivery and quality of food is exceptional. We are delighted to have appointed them as our sole caterer.”

Bayley Eyley, Director at Elegant Cuisine said;

“We are thrilled to have been appointed the new sole catering partner for such a brilliant venue. All of us at Elegant Cuisine are excited to be working alongside the Town Hall team to offer every visitor a professional, warm and friendly catering service whatever the purpose of their visit.”

Find out more about the new partnership with Elegant Cuisine and the exciting new food and drink packages now on offer at Oxford Town Hall on their website here.