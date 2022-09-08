Owl Live signals growth with Head of Audience Engagement appointment

David Hatton, Head of Audience Engagement at Owl Live

David Hatton, formerly senior creative, experience designer, and Creative Director at CTL Communications, has joined brand experience agency, Owl Live.

In his new role as Head of Audience Engagement, David will work closely with colleagues to develop strong creative communications strategies that place the audience front and centre.

David has more than 25 years of experience across multiple disciplines, sectors, and brands and is a skilled creative director, communicator, experience designer, and strategic thinker.

He will report directly to Lauren Mucklow, Managing Partner at Owl Live, and will work alongside Anna Leach, Strategy Director, and Danny Lee, Creative Lead, to create award-winning brand experiences for global clients that deliver impact and inspire action.

Lauren said of Hatton’s appointment: “David is adept at turning client strategy into

engaging and measurable experiences and getting the best out of in-house creative, comms and content teams. It’s an exciting time for Owl Live. The team is delighted to welcome David and I am certain that his vast experience will contribute to the business, as it continues a period of rapid growth.”

David’s previous experience has seen him enjoy creative, design, and comms roles at ICF Next, and TRO. He has worked with clients such as M&S, Volvo, and BT. At Owl Live, he will develop audience engagement strategies for some of the world’s most successful technology, professional services, and car manufacturing brands, and assist in the creation of creative comms campaigns that powerfully resonate with their target markets.

David said: “Many organisations face similar comms challenges and while audiences often desire similar outcomes, the route to successful engagement is rarely the same. I can’t wait to embed myself within the Owl Live team and deliver for our clients on multiple levels.

“The business has a huge range of very exciting clients and a strategic commitment to audience engagement wrapped in a vibrant and warm agency environment. I’ve already enjoyed a fantastic welcome from the team and I’m excited about the future.”