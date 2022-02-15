OVO Arena Wembley is the new name for London’s legendary arena

OVO Arena Wembley is the new name for one of the UK’s most coveted live entertainment venues, managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

Synonymous with some of the world’s biggest artists and shows for over 60 years, the iconic concert and events venue is expected to welcome around 1million visitors in 2022.

Fans will be treated to an array of talent, with international artists such as 50 Cent, Armin Van Buuren and Sigrid joining UK stars including KSI, The Cure and Anne-Marie.

In what is set to be a stellar year of entertainment at the OVO Arena Wembley, the venue will also continue to develop its sustainability credentials as part of a journey to achieve ‘Greener Arena Certification’. A Greener Festival’s rigorous, independent certification process provides external verification that carbon reduction and transition strategies are at the heart of all venue operations, from catering to materials used and circularity.

With a shared vision for a greener live events industry, OVO will support venue operator, ASM Global’s goal to achieve this ‘Greener Arena Certification’, set to be implemented across all ASM Global venues. Through funding of specific carbon-reduction and environmental initiatives recommended as a result of the annual accreditation process, the certification will allow fans and artists to experience the joy of live entertainment at the iconic London venue, with the feel-good factor of minimising their impact on the environment.

The development and implementation of these sustainable strategies at the OVO Arena Wembley will be backed and bolstered by social responsibility platform ASM Global Acts, which pledges the venue operator’s commitment to protecting the environment.

OVO’s Head of Sponsorship & Partnerships, Colin Banks said:

“At OVO, we’re committed to establishing purposeful partnerships which reflect our commitment to make zero carbon living a reality – not just in the home, but in the things we love doing too, whether that be going to a gig or comedy show.

“That’s why we share in the OVO Arena Wembley’s ambition to help live entertainment in becoming more sustainable. It’ll take time, but together, we want to identify meaningful ways through which to make lower-impact live events a headline act in their own right and working with A Greener Festival represents a very positive step on that journey.

“But we know that’s just the beginning, and we want to continue to support the venue in identifying practical ways in which we can help to further reduce its environmental impact, without detracting from OVO Arena Wembley’s first-class visitor experience. We look forward to releasing more detail around some of the initiatives already being considered, in the very near future.”

John Drury, VP & General Manager at OVO Arena Wembley added:

“ASM Global is delighted to support OVO Energy on the renaming of OVO Arena Wembley. The live entertainment industry has endured a challenging couple of years, but ASM Global is now looking forward to a bumper schedule of events across 2022.

As we look to welcome more fans than ever before, we’re working hard to manage the environmental footprint of our operation – one show at a time. This partnership between OVO Energy and ASM Global means that our brilliant events will be aligned with our shared desire for a carbon-free future.”

Chris Bray, EVP Europe, ASM Global added:

“ASM Global is committed to providing sustainable solutions and initiatives across our portfolio of venues around the world. Our social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts pledges our longstanding commitment to protecting the environment as we work towards ‘Greener Arena Certification’ in all ASM Global venues. We are pleased, therefore, to continue our relationship with OVO Energy, a brand which shares our vision for greener strategies in the live events industry.

Alongside the OVO Energy team at Wembley, we are excited to see how we can continue to work together to develop and collaborate on our ongoing sustainability strategies. Together, we aim to continue to ensure this iconic London concert and events venue remains a world class experience whilst developing it into one of the most sustainable arenas in the world.”

Georgina Iceton, VP Activations at AEG Global Partnerships added:

“We’re thrilled to support our partner, OVO Energy, on their renaming of such a legendary venue in London. As part of the rebrand, it was important for AEG, ASM Global and OVO, that we had a zero waste to landfill policy, so our priority from the offset, was to source from new suppliers who would deliver the most sustainable materials on the market.”

“The initiatives, through all aspects of this progressive project, were underpinned by AEG’s drive for meaningful partnerships that support goals of both the venue and partner. Through the work we establish with A Greener Festival, we will be able to implement new solutions for this legendary building which will see even greater energy efficiencies across the venue.”

OVO Arena Wembley will host its next event when KSI headlines the venue on Friday 25 February 2022 Tickets are available at www.ovoarena.co.uk

Follow OVO Arena Wembley on social media @ovoarena