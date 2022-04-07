Over £176k raised at Lunch4Ukraine for the DEC Ukraine Appeal

Lunch4Ukraine, a fundraising event launched by a collection of hospitality professionals, has raised £176k so far for the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

Taking place on 5 April at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, the lunch that sold out within just three weeks, saw over 1,000 hospitality professionals attend to raise funds for people affected by displacement and conflict in Ukraine.

The three-course Ukrainian-inspired menu was created by Chef Nigel Boschetti of JW Marriott Grosvenor House London and Richard Corrigan of Corrigan’s Mayfair, in collaboration with Yurii Kovryzhenko, ambassador of Ukrainian cuisine.

Stuart Bowery, multi property general manager, JW Marriott Grosvenor House London who hosted and organised the event with the support of UKHospitality, The Master Innholders, The Caterer, Gold Key Media, Custard Communications, Hospitality Action and the Institute of Hospitality, said: “The support of the hospitality industry coming together in raising funds for the DEC Ukraine Appeal has been staggering. In just three weeks we have turned Lunch4Ukraine from an idea into a successful fundraising event, far surpassing our original goal of raising £100,000.

“I would like to personally thank everyone who attended the lunch, those who took part in our other fundraising activities including Hospitality Auction4Ukraine, and our generous sponsors that supported our cause.”

Over 25 hospitality suppliers sponsored Lunch4Ukraine by providing food, beverages and other services for free so that the proceeds from ticket sales could be donated in full to the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

Addressing the audience via a video message, Kate Nicholls OBE, CEO of UKHospitality, said: “This event underlines once again the importance of hospitality as a force for good in our society: bringing our communities together, looking after and caring for the most vulnerable, and providing the help and assistance that is needed at this critical time.”

Guests also enjoyed an after-lunch speech by author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who along with the waiting staff, kindly donated his time for the appeal.

In conjunction with Lunch4Ukraine, the hospitality industry launched Hospitality Auction4Ukraine to raise further funds for the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

The auction offers some spectacular experiences donated by hotels and hospitality organisations including a sumptuous 3 course lunch or dinner for up to 12 people at Corrigan’s Bar & Restaurant; a glamorous stay in a suite at 5-star Claridge’s; and a weekend stay for two in the historic Chateau Trubetskoi in Kherson region of Ukraine as a sign of hope for a brighter future in the region.

Hospitality Auction4Ukraine is open until 14 April. View the auction here: https://superstars-auctions.com/lunch4ukraine