Oveit is at stand L24C at International Confex!

Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, is exhibiting this year at International Confex. Head to stand L24C to learn how the company can transform your event payment solutions.
We work on what we call “the last mile of payments” – localised payments for events and venues.
We propose a new way of seeing banking and payments operations – one where data and computing operations are decentralised.
Using Oveit Pay, any event organiser or venue can quickly set up their financial infrastructure and vendor ecosystem and create a cashless payment ecosystem. Our technology is set at the border of the cloud and localised (offline) payments, allowing payments to be processed even if the internet connection is lost.
Simply put – anyone can start and operate their own economy.
Our product offers a one-stop-shop solution for experience ecosystems. Oveit combines near field communication and biometric payments, audience engagement, loyalty programs, access control, registration, and (e)ticketing.
Developed mobile-first, Oveit helps you create your private local economy in just minutes. Our Android app transforms a day-to-day smartphone into a powerful, yet easy-to-use, Point of Sale. No need for expensive hardware. No more tricky set-ups. Just create an account, download our app and start processing payments. Become the central bank of your event and let our software do all the hard work.
Our cashless payment solution allows events and venues to offer a better, personalised experience. Well known for its speed (is 63% faster than cash and 53% faster than classic credit card payment) the cashless payment solution set up with Oveit offers other benefits as well:
- Increases your revenue. By allowing event organisers and venues to easily include external vendor to their payments’ ecosystem.
- Data and insights. With Oveit you get access to valuable insights and data to help you better understand the customer journey and purchasing patterns. All to create better and better experiences for your guests.
- Reduced risk. Our technology reduces the risk of fraud or loss (cash handling is reduced to a minimum).
- Experiential marketing. Create wonderful audience engagement campaigns for your festival, your visitors and your sponsors.
Festival goers favour experiences over goods. They are more and more connected on social media outlets and share important moments in their lives. Goods become commodities and self-defining experiences become the rule. Through the adoption of our technology, we intend to enrich their experience wherever that experience might take them.
