Osaka MICE Safety EXPO 2021 Event Report

Wednesday, March 24- Thursday, March 25, 2021 was the holding of the Osaka MICE Safety EXPO 2021! This event, an exhibition jointly held by Osaka City, the Japan Exhibition Association, INTEX Osaka, and the Nippon Display Federation, saw 144 companies exhibiting at 203 booths.

Featuring the latest offerings in operation methods and tools in infectious disease control and safe event management, the Osaka MICE Safety EXPO aimed to ease the concerns that event organizers, exhibitors, and attendees may have about in-person events, and received 4,159 visitors in its two-day run.

This exhibition marked a critical moment in the recovery in the MICE industry, and was supported by not just the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau, but also by the Osaka prefectural and city governments as well as economic organizations forming a body representing all of Osaka.

The Osaka MICE Safety EXPO also received backing from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan Tourism Agency, the Japan National Tourism Organization, and the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

This event was used as a stage to showcase the safety, security, and cleanliness that highlight Japan’s appeal as a MICE destination. The planned exhibition space rapidly filled up, so even more space was speedily prepared for the event. Such a positive reception reflects the high hopes that MICE industry professionals hold for the recovery of the industry.

We believe that the success of the Osaka MICE Safety EXPO marks a catalyst in the revival of Japan’s MICE industry. Using the success of this event as a springboard, we are aiming for a 50% recovery in FY 2021 and a complete recovery in FY 2022 for the MICE industry, and will continue to support organizers in holding successful events as well as foster the momentum and vitalization of the MICE industry.