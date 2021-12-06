Origin’All launches at IBTM with Sustainable Community Zone’

This IBTM last week saw the launch of a new community focused social enterprise for the meetings and events industry; Origin’All. The company works with local, destination specific, suppliers to create more authentic meeting and incentive programmes, ensuring that the value of the meeting stays within the local community while enriching the experience for delegates.

As part of the company’s launch activity, Origin’All partnered with IBTM to create the ‘Plan with Purpose – Sustainable Community Zone’, a show feature that showcased some of the creative and artisanal talent within Barcelona. The zone was situated opposite the Hosted Buyer Lounge and adjacent to the Accelerate Stage and saw live demonstrations from the culinary to the artistic, and with each underlining their own social purpose within the city.

“Origin’All is a response to the growing desire from delegates to have an authentic experience in the destinations their meetings and incentives take them to,” comments Claudia Cavariani, CEO & Founder, Origin’All. “We unearth businesses from local communities, and which have their own positive social agenda, and use them as a more powerful addition to meeting agendas; from entertainment to social programmes, unique venues to gifting.”

Origin’All is part of a wider trend of businesses looking to break older approaches to incentive travel, where luxury and indulgence takes priority over culture and connection with local communities. Increasingly destination management companies are looking at new options for a more discerning delegate looking for cultural tourism options.”

“We’re launching in Barcelona first and are delighted to have worked with IBTM who we know are passionate supporters of communities across the city,” continues Claudia. “After Barcelona, we’ll be opening up destination services across Europe and beyond, so corporates and DMCs can be connected with exciting businesses that share their values.”