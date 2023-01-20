OrangeDoor commits to purposeful change with B Corp Certification

Elizabeth Heron, OrangeDoor CEO and Founder

Leading global experiential agency OrangeDoor has achieved B Corp Certification confirming its commitment to purposeful change and creating a more sustainable and positive future.

B Corp is awarded to operations that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. They must demonstrate high social and environmental performance, change the corporate governance structure to be accountable, and exhibit transparency by allowing information about performance, measured against B Lab’s standards, to be publicly available.

To achieve the status OrangeDoor undertook a significant review of its people’s personal values and drivers and expanded its existing employee focused approach to implement an extensive list of fresh ways of working and new practices. It also explored additional ways to educate and support its partners.

They included modernising company policies, developing quality initiatives, building a more collaborative and supportive culture, introducing employee focused working and wellbeing practices, a broad range of environmental improvements that benefit both the business and clients, and supporting local communities and charities.

OrangeDoor now measures 195 KPIs within 26 impact topics in six impact areas: governance, workers, community, customers, disclosures, environment.

“We are unbelievably proud to have achieved B Corp Certification. We believe it is one of the most important initiatives of our lifetime and is built on the simple fact that business impacts on, and serves, more than just shareholders – it has an equal responsibility to the community and to the planet. We will use it as a framework to power our business behaviours and as a force for good. It will enable us to connect our values to real action. But more importantly it will help us create a kinder approach to our people and partners.”