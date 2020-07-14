Ops Nest joins forces with Expocast in recruitment partnership

The Shaper Group’s The Ops Nest has today announced an exciting partnership with events recruitment specialist, Expocast to support its members working within the exhibition operations profession.

The Ops Nest is membership training and mentorship programme which was announced back in February. Since April, The Ops Nest has been running weekly virtual training sessions, Ops In Lockdown to help exhibition operations professionals during the pandemic, ahead of its official launch set for 1st August.

Expocast, a brand-new exhibition recruitment organisation launched by industry veterans Natasha Layal and Mike Frost, two of the most experienced recruiters within events industry.

Lou Kiwanuka, founder of The Shaper Group and Vice Chair of ESSA (pictured above), has worked with team on the collaboration which will include hosting a platform for industry job roles and working together on recruitment-based training sessions. The partnership is to support operations professionals to build strong careers within the profession and bring new opportunities for the members.

Advertisement

The Ops Nest site will house the roles with links through to the Expocast site for the application and candidates will be given guidance with CVs, personal branding and other tips to help secure the perfect role.

Kiwanuka explained how she believes this partnership will strengthen both companies’ offerings: “We are so excited to be collaborating with Expocast. Both Natasha and Mike know the event industry well and can really help guide applicants in the recruitment process, particularly at this challenging time. We are passionate about training and educating our industry, and the recruitment connection just seems the perfect addition right now.”

Natasha Layal from Expocast added: “Both Mike and I have worked in the industry for a number of years, recruiting candidates for the event organisers, venues and suppliers. We set up Expocast just prior to the pandemic, so we know how tough things can be in the current climate. We have loved seeing the Ops in Lockdown sessions and we are looking forward to joining forces.

“We know it is a tough market, but we believe we have the knowledge to ensure our candidates get noticed and that our clients can secure the best talent out there. We are very excited for the future.”