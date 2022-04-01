Ops Foundation steps up a level for senior opsprofs to get involved

Following its hugely successful inaugural course, the unique events training programme opens its doors to another level of ops professionals with Ops Framework.

Held in partnership with ExCeL London and beMatrix, the expert-led courses will consist of three days of training for senior professionals, four days for exec level, each inclusive of two full days of practical, hands-on learning and full access to a wide range of industry experiences.

The courses are aimed at helping organisers, suppliers and venues to learn from respected, experienced professionals and explore the venue while navigating build, logistics, rigging, AV, feature build and electrics. While Ops Foundation explores an exec level position in the industry and looks at levelling up, Ops Framework focuses on managing relationships, procurement and strategic planning.

“I’ve never had such hands-on experience, despite having worked in the industry for 4 years. Building shell scheme from scratch, pulling mains, creating podcasts, manoeuvring forklifts, programming an LED skin and going up in the roof at ExCeL. I met so many great people, suppliers and ops professionals who I have no doubt I’ll work with in the future. Thanks for such seamless and enriching training!” Katy Leslie, Senior Operations Executive, Clarion Events.

“I put my Senior Ops Exec forward for the course as part of her progression plan to become an Ops Manager. As much as I’d like to think I can teach her everything she needs to know, you can’t deny the value of being taught by the best in the industry! Catherine Beck, Head of Customer Success and Operations, Quartz Events

It was great to see the team’s passion and enthusiasm during and following attendance. I genuinely believe anyone in the industry – be it organiser, venue or contractor – would reap the rewards by attending and gain a true understanding of the day-to-day challenges presented within the events industry. Jamie Harvie, Head of Event Management, ExCeL London

The doors to Ops Foundation and Ops Framework open just one more time for 2022, during the first week of July. Candidates and companies interested in taking part can find out more or secure their spot by contacting theopsnest@opsshaper.uk or visiting https://courses.opsshaper.uk/