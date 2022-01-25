Ops Foundation announces partnership with beMatrix to teach feature design, planning and realisation

The unique 4-day operations training programme secures partnership with leading build and feature framework supplier.

beMatrix is the latest partner to commit their expertise to the Ops Foundation, employing their reusable modular system to teach the principles of stand and feature build.

“The Ops Foundation is designed to teach candidates what they need to do their jobs effectively and level up in their operational thinking. Feature project management is a large part of the operations role yet is not something that is formally taught. Because there are often multiple suppliers integrating on one feature, it is an area where there is potential to make the most mistakes,” said Lou Kiwanuka, founder of the Ops Foundation.

“Bringing in a global partner such as beMatrix means we can weave every creative element of the feature process from initial design using their CAD system, through planning, scheduling, concept creation and finally physical realisation. Candidates will gain a holistic understanding, learn to identify and avert issues before they even arise and experience the impact of their decision making.”

The four-day operations course, which takes place twice during 2022, covers stand build, rigging, logistics, electrics, furniture, AV and feature build. Our first candidates have signed up and we are delighted with the mix of OpsProfs coming from across the industry including Clarion, UK Black Business Week, Quartz, Questex and MackBrooks.

Antony Burton, Managing Director of beMatrix said, “We are excited to be working with OpsShaper on this new initiative. Driving change is key to beMatrix. Empowering ops execs at the early stages of their career will positively impact the industry. The beMatrix system has endless options and we are looking forward to inspiring Ops Foundation candidates to be as inventive yet sustainable, flexible and efficient as possible.

The Ops Foundation opens its doors in February and July 2022 at ExCeL London. Candidates and organisers interested in taking part can find out more or secure their spot at https://courses.opsshaper.uk/courses/ops-foundation