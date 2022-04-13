OnePlan named Official Supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024: a solution to plan events and venues in a real-time and interactive way

OnePlan, the innovative London-based startup, has been named a partner to the Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, which will use OnePlan’s Venue Twin and GIS Mapping software for more efficiency and collaboration. This is the first time an Olympic and Paralympic Games has chosen a partner for GIS Mapping and Digital Twin Software. 3D mapping of sports venues and surrounding areas will leave a legacy that makes smart planning and accessibility available to future global events in France.

The announcement video set in Venue Twin featuring Tony Estanguet (President of the Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024) and Paul Foster (CEO of OnePlan)

One Plan’s tools to organize the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 efficiently and in a collaborative way

OnePlan is a UK-based startup that has created a collaborative way to visually plan live events and venues, indoor and outdoor, empowering event organizers, venue operators and commercial teams to collaborate in one plan like never before. OnePlan’s intelligent tools have been used for over 8,000 events and venues across more than 100 countries. They instantly show area space and capacity sizes, the venues can be seen at any angle, in any light, in any weather condition at any time. Venue Twin can anticipate every texture and lighting effect in a venue, even reflections. It can also simulate audio in any venue.

The placement of infrastructure such as barriers and fencing, vehicles, teams and volunteers, and so much more, can easily be positioned in one central plan thanks to GIS mapping. Event planners, partners and suppliers can work together in real-time, to plan ahead for any scenario, reducing risk at venues and their surrounding areas. The tools also improve the consideration of disability in society through improved visualisation and planning for spectators requiring assistance.

The host broadcaster can also benefit by defining camera positions and specific shots to instantly see how the Olympic and Paralympics Games Paris 2024 will look by the estimated 4 billion global TV viewers. OnePlan incorporates the world’s best selection of 2D, HD, aerial and satellite maps, and allows users to integrate existing computer-aided design (CAD) files. The level of detail and collaboration OnePlan provides has the potential to streamline processes for the Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 and its stakeholders.

The Venue Twins are being created thanks to our digital twin solution that leverages some of the latest computing and processor technologies of Intel worldwide partner of the Olympic Games.

A positive solution for France and the global sporting world

OnePlan will be used by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee plus its many stakeholders including for transport, TV broadcast and more. Its use across the Games reduces the need for site visits for stakeholders, cutting CO2 emissions associated with these visits. This innovation and sustainability benefit can contribute to a positive legacy for France, and for future major events, whose organizers can benefit from the improved collaborative and operational opportunities now available to international stakeholders.

“This will be an Olympic and Paralympic Games powered by innovation,” said Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024. “The way in which we use technology is evolving, and our partnership with OnePlan will facilitate the work of our teams and our entire ecosystem. We will be able to leave a new way of organising events helped by technology.”

OnePlan’s software will enable a user-centric approach for Paris 2024, with its team and stakeholders active throughout the planning process.

“Paris 2024 will be a landmark Olympic and Paralympic Games, driven by innovation and sustainability. Our collaborative, easy-to-use software will streamline the planning of all event and venue operations before and during the Games,” said OnePlan Founder and CEO Paul Foster. “Why is quality and hyper realism so important? From anywhere in the world, users can feel like they are actually in the venues, walking the routes, hearing and seeing the environment as it will be during the Games.”

Venue Twins of Stade de France (track and field) and Concorde have already been created to collaboratively identify & test the potential use cases for optimal planning. Expansion of the use of OnePlan and Venue Twin will then span across almost every venue of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Watch the announcement video, set in Venue Twin, at oneplanevents.fr